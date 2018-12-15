Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' honeymoon destination revealed?

New Delhi: Ever since their dreamy wedding at Jodhpur, Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines. The two were in Oman for a few days but looks like their honeymoon destination is different. If reports are anything to go by, Pee Cee and Nick might be flying to Switzerland shortly for their honeymoon.

As per a Mid-Day report, a friend of Pee Cee has revealed that the couple will take off for their week-long vacation to Switzerland by December 28. The friend also added that the vacation will include a stopover at Montreux and it is here that Pee Cee and Nick plan to ring in the New Year.

“PeeCee wanted to finish her pending assignments before she took off for the honeymoon. She shot for Koffee With Karan on Wednesday, before heading to Isha Ambani's wedding. Come December 17, she will begin shooting for the new schedule of The Sky Is Pink, while simultaneously supervising the pre-production of her Bengali film, Nalini," reveals the friend to Mid-day.

Nickyanka' shared their wedding pics on social media, two days ago and they looked straight out of a fairytale! The Christain wedding had the bride looking stunning in a Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil while the groom looked dapper in a black tux. The Hindu wedding had Priyanka wear a custom red Sabyasachi ensemble while Nick looked regal in an gold sherwani by the same designer.