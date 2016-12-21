Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez to work together!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is a go-getter and she proved it like how! The actress who has literally taken over the world with her immense talent is all set to add yet another feather in her cap.

Priyanka will now be working with none other than Hollywood sensation Selena Gomez. Yes! That's right. The Indian beauty will be sharing the screen space with Hollywood singer-actress in an advertisement for a shampoo brand.

And guess what? The news has been confirmed by Piggy Chops' manager Anjula Acharia on her Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is currently doing ABC's television series 'Quantico' season 2 and will soon be seen in 'Baywatch' alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and other Hollywood biggies. PeeCee plays Victoria Leeds in the film which is set for May 26, 2017, release.

Congos Priyanka for your new achievement!