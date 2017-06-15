Priyanka Chopra beats 'Baywatch' co-star 'The Rock', reaches No 1 on top actors chart
Priyanka Chopra replaces co-star 'The Rock' and becomes The Hollywood Reporters No.1 listed actor.
The list has some big names in it, like Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel etc.
PeeCee was earlier ranked as number second on the same list, but she rose above to bag the number one spot.
The list further goes like this:
Priyanka chopra
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart
Gal Gadot
Cara Delevingne
Vin Deisal
Jennifer Lopez
Ashley Benson
Zac Effron
Shay Mitchell
Priyanka has continued to gain a lot of recognition for her work and has truly become an inspiration to the people.
More and more power to our 'Desi Girl'.