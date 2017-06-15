close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Priyanka Chopra beats 'Baywatch' co-star 'The Rock', reaches No 1 on top actors chart

Priyanka Chopra replaces co-star 'The Rock' and becomes The Hollywood Reporters No.1 listed actor.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:16
Priyanka Chopra beats &#039;Baywatch&#039; co-star &#039;The Rock&#039;, reaches No 1 on top actors chart

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra replaces co-star 'The Rock' and becomes The Hollywood Reporters No.1 listed actor.

The list has some big names in it, like Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel etc.

PeeCee was earlier ranked as number second on the same list, but she rose above to bag the number one spot.

The list further goes like this:

Priyanka chopra

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Gal Gadot

Cara Delevingne

Vin Deisal

Jennifer Lopez

Ashley Benson

Zac Effron

Shay Mitchell

Priyanka has continued to gain a lot of recognition for her work and has truly become an inspiration to the people.

More and more power to our 'Desi Girl'.

 

TAGS

Priyanka ChopraPeeCeethe hollywood reporterHollywoodHollywood News

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video