Priyanka Chopra beats 'Baywatch' co-star 'The Rock', reaches No 1 on top actors chart

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra replaces co-star 'The Rock' and becomes The Hollywood Reporters No.1 listed actor.

The list has some big names in it, like Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel etc.

PeeCee was earlier ranked as number second on the same list, but she rose above to bag the number one spot.

The list further goes like this:

Priyanka chopra

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart

Gal Gadot

Cara Delevingne

Vin Deisal

Jennifer Lopez

Ashley Benson

Zac Effron

Shay Mitchell

Priyanka has continued to gain a lot of recognition for her work and has truly become an inspiration to the people.

More and more power to our 'Desi Girl'.