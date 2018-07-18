हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra celebrates birthday with rumoured beau Nick Jonas in London — See pics

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 36 today, spent the day with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in London.  

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who turned 36 on Wednesday, celebrated her birthday with beau Nick Jonas in the British capital. In the latest photos that have been shared her fans on the social media, Priyanka and Nick are seen twinning in white as they step out together to ring in her birthday. 

The actress looked chic in a white front slit floor length skirt and a white crop shirt. Nick, on the other hand, was casually dressed in a tee and trousers. Take a look at the photos of the duo from London: 

Priyanka and Nick flew into London two days before her birthday. On a day before her big day, the alleged love birds were spotted dining at a plush restaurant in the British capital. This time Priyanka was wearing a black shirt and a polka dotted bottoms while Nick wore a grey sweatshirt. 

On Tuesday night, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to announce the beginning of her birthday celebration with the caption, "And it starts."

The buzz about them being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's recent spotting at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Earlier, the duo commented and liked each other's pictures on Instagram, adding more fuel to the rumour fire. A fan club had previously shared a video where PeeCee and Nick can be seen walking inside the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles where they had gone to watch a baseball match.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Piggy Chops and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh respectively.

