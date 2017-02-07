Priyanka Chopra compliments baby Taimur, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been arch rivals for long but looks like the girls have let bygones be bygones. Bebo is now a mother to a cute baby boy while PeeCee is doing exceptionally well for herself in the West.

The ‘Quantico’ actress had apparently said something sweet about baby Taimur and admired his pout. According to a report in dnaindia.com, originally attributed to Pinkvilla, the former Miss World said, “It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena's pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that."

And Kareena, who recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week finale for the first time after delivering the baby responded beautifully to Chopra’s comments.

She reportedly said, “My son is the most gorgeous man this side of the equator. I take it as a compliment because yes his lips are amazing.”

Aww! That’s such a sweet response. Babies are such amazing gifts!