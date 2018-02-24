Priyanka Chopra expresses frustration over 'bad day', breaks a glass of wine on her head—Watch video

New Delhi: If you can't stop re-reading the header, we don't blame you! Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has her own way of dealing with work pressure and it is something that we would advise you not to follow.

The Quantico star is busy shooting these days and looks like she has a really tough working schedule.

PeeCee took to Instagram and shared a video of breaking a glass on her head, literally!

The actress wrote- “This is what happens when you work from nine to wine... DO NOT TRY this at home I make ‘pour’ decisions after a bad day! Lol ok ok I’ll stop.#causeyouhadabadday #dontpissmeoff #DramaMama PS: breakaway glass! #Moviemagic props to my @abcquantico Prop dept! Thank you. Lol”

Back in Bollywood, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Piggy Chops might be seen in the sequel to her hit film 'Aitraaz'. The movie released in 2004 and won her accolades and awards for portraying a negative character with much conviction on-screen.

'Aitraaz' was directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by 'showman' Subhash Ghai. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ghai is keen on making a sequel to the romantic thriller and wants Priyanka to play the lead