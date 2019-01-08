Priyanka Chopra is ready to kick start 2019 with a bang!

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is welcoming 2019 with high spirits and stunning pictures!After spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and his family, `The Mary Kom` posted a selfie of hers, dedicated to the year ahead.The `Desi Girl` looks nothing less than dreamy with her expressive eyes and flawless make-up doing all the talking in the gorgeous selfie.

She captioned it as, "Coming at you 2019."The photo shows her in no make-up look and a strappy corset outfit that accentuates her curves in the right ways.While she opted for a fresh no make-up, she chose to give her lips a hint of nude pink that was totally going with her overall look.

The actor left her wavy tresses open and we are smitten by her look!The 36-year-old actor is known for her unique and stylish fashion choices, but she is also known for her equally good work.

The diva not just leaves everyone mesmerized with her beauty but also inspires her fans with her fashion choices, making them try something new every now and then.Priyanka stays connected with her fans through Instagram and Twitter and keeps posting pictures with her hubby Nick, super cute Boomerang videos with Sophie Turner and pictures from the sets of her new movies or projects.She garnered immense appreciation in 2015 when she became the first South Asian to headline an American TV show titled `Quantico`.

The year 2018 turned out to be quite eventful for the actor. The shoot of her second Hollywood movie `Isn`t It Romantic` came to an end and she signed Shonali Bose`s `The Sky Is Pink`, making a comeback to Bollywood with the film.But the highlight definitely would be Priyanka`s lavish and dreamy wedding with beau Nick in Jodhpur.With all the great things that happened last year, Priyanka is surely welcoming 2019 with high spirits and higher hopes!On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in `The Sky Is Pink` along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. (ANI)