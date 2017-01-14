Priyanka Chopra met with an accident on 'Quantico' sets, rushed to hospital!
New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra recently met with an untoward incident while she was shooting in Los Angeles. The desi girl reportedly met with an accident on the sets of her successful television series 'Quantico' and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
According to Bollywood Life.com, PeeCee was performing an action sequence and that's when she slipped and fell on her head. The report quotes her spokesperson as saying in an official statement: “Yes, I can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set. Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. o work after the weekend.”
PeeCee recently made a stunning glittering appearance at the just concluded Golden Globes Awards where she turned heads with her golden girl avatar
Here's wishing Priyanka a speedy and healthy recovery!
