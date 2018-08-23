Priyanka Chopra misses dad on 5th birth anniversary, shares heartwarming video

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has always been 'Daddy's Little Girl', and the tattoo on her hand even proves it big time. The actress on the 5th birth anniversary of her father got emotional and shared a heartwarming video on social media.

She wrote: “Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.”

Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. He battled deadly cancer until the very end of his life. He was admitted to hospital 17 days before he breathed his last. He was at the terminal stage of the disease. He passed away on June 10, 2013.

PeeCee was extremely close to her father and she even has a tattoo which reads: “'Daddy's lil girl'. The actress loves spending time with her family and tries her best to be with her mother and brother whenever she can.

She has on many occasion expressed that her father's demise was a big blow for her personally and it took her really long to come to terms with it.

The actress got engaged to beau and international singer Nick Jonas. The duo got engaged recently amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.