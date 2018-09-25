Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas bond big time with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja in Italy—See pics

New Delhi: It was a couple's time out in Italy, it seems! Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas were 'rokafied' last month in Mumbai and were recently spotted chilling with new weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy.

This couples outing sure turned many heads as several pictures went viral on social media, giving major goals. Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand were super comfortable in each other's company and seemed like having a gala time.

Check out some of the pictures which were shared by the fan clubs on Twitter:

Both the couples were in Italy for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's gala engagement bash which took place at Lake Como. There was an exquisite display of colourful fireworks at Lake Como as the duo exchanged rings.

B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

In May this year, a starry pre-engagement bash was held at Isha's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.