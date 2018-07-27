हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engaged: US media

However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news as of now.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engaged: US media

New Delhi: Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been hogging all the limelight these days for her personal and professional commitments. As per US media reports, the actress who is dating international singer Nick Jonas are already engaged.

Yes! According to People.com, PeeCee and Nick got engaged last week on her 36th birthday. The couple is reportedly set to marry this year and the buzz has caught on fire. The report states that Nick chose the perfect ring for Priyanka from a Tiffany store in NYC.

Meanwhile, the actress who was earlier set to make her comeback in Bollywood with 'Bharat' has left the project. After speculation caught fire, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news on social media wishing her well.

Ali, who has previously worked with PeeCee in YRF's 'Gunday' wrote: 

Well, if you read between the lines, looks like Priyanka has a special reason to leave a huge project like 'Bharat' midway. Reports are rife that the actress is apparently all set to marry her current beau Nick Jonas.

Of late, there has been a lot of buzz about Priyanka and Nick as they are regularly spotted hanging out with each other. The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's recent spotting at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

 

