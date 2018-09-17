हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas indulge in some PDA, steal a kiss — Watch

Priyanka and Nick were seen showing some PDA at a stadium in California on Saturday. 

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra took the internet by storm when she planted a kiss on her beau-fiance Nick Jonas in full public view after he won a game of baseball. Priyanka along with some of his friends and Nick's brother Joe Jonas had gathered for the celebration in California a day before he turned 26.

Priyanka, who sizzled in a red bodycon dress, was seen giving a passionate kiss to Nick as thousands of fans cheered for the duo. Meanwhile, after showing some serious PDA with his ladylove at the stadium in Anaheim, California, Nick was seen displaying his funny side to his fans. The American singer took to the mic and wiped his lips saying that 'he's got some lipstick on him." His statement left the entire crown in jitters. 

Take a look at a video here:

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram to wish Nick on his birthday with a picture in which she is seen kissing on his cheek. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday baby. ___@nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Apart from all those PDA, it was Nick's new moustache look that caught our attention. The international pop star is seen sporting a moustache and that's making us go all curious.

Last month, Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional Roka ceremony at the actress's residence in Mumbai. The couple opted for a traditional style Roka ceremony following which they announced their engagement. Afterwards, the couple took to social media to share an adorable click from their engagement ceremony and declare their love to the world.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

