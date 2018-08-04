हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional note as Quantico comes to an end

The American thriller series premiered on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and was helmed by Joshua Safran.

Priyanka Chopra pens an emotional note as Quantico comes to an end
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's American TV series Quantico has ended its three-season run on Friday night. After a successful season one, Quantico failed to retain the magic in season two and things got worse with the season 3. Priyanka, who played the lead in series, penned an emotional note on her Instagram reminiscing her Quantico journey.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!."

In the series, Priyanka Chopra starred as Alex Parrish, an FBI agent who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. The American thriller series premiered on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and was helmed by Joshua Safran.

On the work front, Priyanka's dramatic exit from Bollywood film Bharat starring Salman Khan raised many eyebrows. Speculations were rife that she backed out of the film because of her wedding with American pop star Nick Jonas this year. PeeCee and Nick have been going around for a few months now and paps clicked them on various occasions.

If reports are anything to go by, Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC and they got engaged. 

Priyanka's close friend from the industry Kangana Ranaut has now confirmed her engagement and has dropped subtle hints about her impending marriage. They were rumoured to tie the knot on Nick's birthday but no announcement regarding the same has been made so far. 

Tags:
Priyanka Chopraquantico season 3Nick JonasAlex ParrishABC channel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close