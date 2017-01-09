Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘fangirl’ moment with Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra shared her fangirl moment soon after as she got an opportunity to strike a pose with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

PeeCee took to Twitter to share a photograph with Streep.

She wrote: “Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl (sic).”

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl pic.twitter.com/i82HSswAgG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 9 January 2017

Streep was paid a tribute at the gala with video montage which had excerpts of her roles in different movies she worked in over three decades.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," Streep said on stage while outlining her New Jersey upbringing, plus the non-Los Angeles backgrounds of Sarah Paulson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and Ryan Reynolds.

A number of film personalities here in India lauded the Hollywood veteran for her speech that slammed US President-elect Donald Trump.

(With IANS inputs)