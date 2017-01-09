Priyanka Chopra shares her ‘fangirl’ moment with Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra shared her fangirl moment soon after as she got an opportunity to strike a pose with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
PeeCee took to Twitter to share a photograph with Streep.
She wrote: “Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl (sic).”
Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when u have a broken heart..make art. You are astounding.#fangirl pic.twitter.com/i82HSswAgG
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 9 January 2017
Streep was paid a tribute at the gala with video montage which had excerpts of her roles in different movies she worked in over three decades.
"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts," Streep said on stage while outlining her New Jersey upbringing, plus the non-Los Angeles backgrounds of Sarah Paulson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Dev Patel and Ryan Reynolds.
A number of film personalities here in India lauded the Hollywood veteran for her speech that slammed US President-elect Donald Trump.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bollywood celebrities attend Om Puri's prayer meet
- Deepika Padukone to promote 'xXx : Return of Xander Cage' in London
- Want to offer my services to Mumbai Traffic Police: Amitabh Bachchan
- You will be amazed to know how many people worked daily on 'Baahubali'! Any Guesses?
- Shirish Kunder wishes 'Happy Birthday' to wife Farah Khan in the sweetest way possible!
- Bollywood celebrities attend Om Puri's prayer meet
- Want to offer my services to Mumbai Traffic Police: Amitabh Bachchan
- Shirish Kunder wishes 'Happy Birthday' to wife Farah Khan in the sweetest way possible!
- Sanya Malhotra recreates Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mitwa' moment and it is too good to miss!
- Karan Johar breaks his silence on rumours about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan