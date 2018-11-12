हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shoots for 'The Sky Is Pink', flaunts her huge engagement ring in new pic

The duo got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence.

Priyanka Chopra shoots for &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039;, flaunts her huge engagement ring in new pic

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the big fat international wedding with pop music sensation Nick Jonas. The stunner had her bachelorette party and bridal shower keeping her busy a few days back and now is tied up with her work commitments.

The actress will be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose's upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink'. Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim play important roles in the movie.

PeeCee recently took to Instagram and posted a new picture as she is the capital to shoot for her venture. But, it's her huge shining rock which has caught our attention. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The sun and I.. Delhi here we go.. #theskyispink

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Reportedly, Nick closed down on a Tiffany & Co, store in NYC before popping the question.

The duo got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair. Speculations are rife that the couple will tie the knot on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur.

 

Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka chopra weddingnickyanka

