Priyanka Chopra wishes Happy New Year in 'Baywatch' style!

New Delhi: Bollywood's true-blue global icon, Priyanka Chopra is all gung-ho about her upcoming international venture 'Baywatch' where she is playing a grey character named Victoria Leeds.

'Baywatch' starring Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron will mark PeeCee's big Hollywood debut. The film is set for release on May 26, 2017, and the buzz can't stop about how exactly Priyanka's role will be portrayed.

Piggy Chops took to Twitter and in her true 'Baywatch' style wished her fans and followers a 'Happy New Year'.

Check out the cool, beachy teaser of 'Baywatch' team wishing everyone a Happy Happy New Year!