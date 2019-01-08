हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's unseen wedding pics prove she looked stunning as a desi bride—See photos

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding lehenga for her Hindu style wedding. 

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s unseen wedding pics prove she looked stunning as a desi bride—See photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous actress Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas's fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

The gorgeous couple hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first guests to arrive at the reception and blessed the couple.

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding lehenga for her Hindu style wedding. He recently shared some unseen pictures on social media and we must say that Priyanka is looking every bit a desi girl in the breathtaking photos.

Check it out:

Much like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Nickyanka too hosted two receptions—one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. Both the receptions were a gala affair with celebrities and several high profile dignitaries making their presence felt at the do.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

 

 

 

Priyanka Chopra priyanka chopra wedding Nick Jonas Sabyasachi Mukherjee priyanka chopra wedding pics

