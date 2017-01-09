'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's special plans for Makar Sankranti revealed!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who can be seen flying kites in the trailer of his upcoming Bollywood release 'Raees', will soon be celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti with complete zest and fervour. Reportedly his terrace is being readied for the special day.

According to a DNA report, the 51-year-old actor is planning to have a kite-flying session on Makar Sankranti with his family. “Shah Rukh is set to have a celebration of sorts at his Bandstand bungalow on Makar Sankranti. He usually celebrates Eid at his residence’s terrace with his fans, but this year, the actor will have a kite-flying session too,” a source was quoted as saying.

Well, we know that SRK is pretty good in sports like hockey and cricket. This would be the first time that his fans will get to witness his kite-flying skills.

Excited much?

The Rahul Dholakia directorial also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in prominent roles.

It will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' on January 25 this year.