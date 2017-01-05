Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS unknown fact about him!
New Delhi: Oh boy! we just can't get enough of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, like ever. And, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the simplicity of the 51-year-old actor supersedes his stardom at times. And, in order to quench the thirst of his fans, the 'Dilwale' hunk time and again steps forward to answer their questions with pure honesty.
According to an ANI report, originally attributed to a leading magazine, SRK was asked, 'Does Shah Rukh Khan have a tattoo?'
To which King Khan replied, "I don't have a tattoo but I have a birthmark near my bum I think. I can't see it myself."
Okay, now we didn’t know that! Shah Rukh's witty replies never fail to win our heart.
On the professional front, his upcoming film 'Raees' is all set to hit the theatres. The Rahul Dholakia directorial also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan in prominent roles.
It will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' on January 25 this year.
