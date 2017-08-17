close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rajkummar Rao doesn't have any bad habits: Ayushmann Khurrana

The episode of "Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2" featuring the three actors will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 19:20
Rajkummar Rao doesn&#039;t have any bad habits: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his "Bareilly Ki Barfi" co-star Rajkummar Rao doesnt have any bad habits.

"He doesn't have any bad habit. He is a good boy. He is a typical ‘Raja-beta' -- a good boy, focused, doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, doesn't have non-vegetarian, talks in a good way. If you have more fun, then you become Raja babu, but he is a ‘Raja-beta'," Ayushmann said on TV show "Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2".

Actress Kriti Sanon intervened and said: "No, wait one sec... I think, it's not a habit but I think he is a little less social in terms of having fun. Little bit less."

The episode of "Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2" featuring the three actors will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.

TAGS

Ayushmann KhurranaRajkummar RaoBareilly Ki BarfiKriti SanonYaar Mere Superstar

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video