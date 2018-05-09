Ranveer Singh can't handle Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2018 look—Check his comment

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone like to play hide-and-seek when it comes to talking about their relationship in public. The duo has never really admitted to dating each other in real life but has dropped major hints that them being a couple.

Paps never leave them alone and the filmy couple knows how to keep it under wraps. While Ranveer enjoyed cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding yesterday in Mumbai, Dippy darling was seen making an impressive entry to the Met Gala 2018 red carpet.

Deepika looked stunning in a red Prabal Gurung gown. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. The 'Padmaavat' actress shared her look on Instagram and Baba Ranveer couldn't handle the gorgeousness.

He wrote:

Aww! With Deepika upping the ante in this edgy outfit, we are sure desi beauties are surely going to make a lasting impression in the West. Besides 'Piku' actress, it was Priyanka Chopra, who yet again made heads turn with her wine colour velvet Ralph Lauren number.

After Virushka, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, will it be DeepVeer? Only time well!