Renuka Shahane condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, pens open letter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane on Saturday posted a heartfelt open letter, on her Facebook profile, regarding the recent attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 51-year-old actress supported Sanjay and condemned the assault as it was based on a rumour.

Renuka stated that she is happy because the entire film fraternity has joined forces against this serious act.

On Friday, the activists of a Rajput organisation, Karni Sena, entered the Jaigarh Fort and assaulted Bhansali, slapped him and tore up his shirt.

They even misbehaved with the crew and criticised the National Award-winning director for 'distorting' history in the film about the medieval-era Delhi ruler Alauddin Khilji, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

They damaged cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

Later, the filmmakers clarified that there is no dream sequence or objectionable scene between the characters of Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji and said the attack on the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'uncalled for'.

