Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor unravels the mystery behind his grey hair

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the US, has finally revealed the reason for greying his hair.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Rishi wrote, "This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is untitled. Trust this clears the air."

He also shared a picture from his shoot and wrote, "This is the final look of the film.  Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon."

Earlier, it was being reported that Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with third stage cancer. However, his brother Randhir Kapoor rubbished all claims. He revealed that there is no truth to such rumours as the veteran actor has not even undergone medical tests there.

“We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to the advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that, " Randhir had told TOI.

Rishi Kapoorsonali bendreRanbir KapoorNeetu KapoorPriyanka Chopra

