Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case: Twitter erupts with reactions
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been acquitted by the Jodhpur court in the much-talked-about Arms Act case related to the eighteen-year-old twin blackbuck poaching cases. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at around noon.
The 51-year-old actor and his sister Alvira were present in the court for the judgement.
Following the verdict, a lot of 'Bhai' supporters and critics took to Twitter to express their opinions over the court's decision. Check out some interesting social media reaction:
#SalmanKhan acquitted in black buck case.
Must have sent his black buck to a Swiss bank.
— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 18, 2017
सलमान खान बरी: #SalmanKhan Becomes First Being Human To Perform Best At Courts Without Being A Tennis Or Basketball Player.#Blackbuck
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017
After 18 years of suffering, @BeingSalmanKhan stands Acquitted of all charges Alhamdulilah can't explain how happy this has made me
— Sana (@SanaAfsal) January 18, 2017
@BeingSalmanKhan acquitted by jodhpur coart..... Congrates salman sir... pic.twitter.com/NRwgunDfPZ
— BeingVinayakPandla (@vinayak_pandla) January 18, 2017
Good things always happen with good people #SalmanKhan #SalmanVerdict https://t.co/0FD8Bk4Bqa
— Parth Sura (@SuraParth) January 18, 2017
Even the batsman don't get so many 'Benefit of doubts' as Salman Khan gets. #BhaiAcquittedAgain #SalmanVerdict #SalmanAcquitted
— Akanshit Sharma (@Akanshit) January 18, 2017
@BeingSalmanKhan Congratulation bhai for Justice . May you got all the happiness and success after Now. #SalmanKhan
— Bhupesh Dave (@Bhupesh_live) January 18, 2017
@BeingSalmanKhan Good people deserve good always. You have been kind to many, one of your effort is Being Indian Foundation.
— sachin tendulkar (@Sachin_rt_10) January 18, 2017
A large number of the actor's fans were also present near the court premises.
- Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case; court exonerates actor due to lack of evidence
