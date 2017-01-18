Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case: Twitter erupts with reactions

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been acquitted by the Jodhpur court in the much-talked-about Arms Act case related to the eighteen-year-old twin blackbuck poaching cases. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at around noon.

The 51-year-old actor and his sister Alvira were present in the court for the judgement.

Following the verdict, a lot of 'Bhai' supporters and critics took to Twitter to express their opinions over the court's decision. Check out some interesting social media reaction:

#SalmanKhan acquitted in black buck case.

Must have sent his black buck to a Swiss bank. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 18, 2017

सलमान खान बरी: #SalmanKhan Becomes First Being Human To Perform Best At Courts Without Being A Tennis Or Basketball Player.#Blackbuck — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 18, 2017

After 18 years of suffering, @BeingSalmanKhan stands Acquitted of all charges Alhamdulilah can't explain how happy this has made me — Sana (@SanaAfsal) January 18, 2017

Even the batsman don't get so many 'Benefit of doubts' as Salman Khan gets. #BhaiAcquittedAgain #SalmanVerdict #SalmanAcquitted — Akanshit Sharma (@Akanshit) January 18, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Congratulation bhai for Justice . May you got all the happiness and success after Now. #SalmanKhan — Bhupesh Dave (@Bhupesh_live) January 18, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Good people deserve good always. You have been kind to many, one of your effort is Being Indian Foundation. — sachin tendulkar (@Sachin_rt_10) January 18, 2017

A large number of the actor's fans were also present near the court premises.