By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 13:30
Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case: Twitter erupts with reactions

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been acquitted by the Jodhpur court in the much-talked-about Arms Act case related to the eighteen-year-old twin blackbuck poaching cases. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at around noon.

The 51-year-old actor and his sister Alvira were present in the court for the judgement.

Following the verdict, a lot of 'Bhai' supporters and critics took to Twitter to express their opinions over the court's decision. Check out some interesting social media reaction: 

A large number of the actor's fans were also present near the court premises.

First Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 13:30

