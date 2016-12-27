'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party

New Delhi: The 'Sultan' of Bollywood Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27. The most eligible bachelor of B-Town has turned 51 this year and to usher in this big day, Salman took to his Panvel farmhouse where the party has just begun!

The entire khandaan along with bhaijaan and his close friends are reported to have partied together. The party mode was on from a night before (December 26) as pictures from the birthday bash started floating on the internet.

Salman, who is an avid Twitter user posted a click where he can be seen with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and little nephew Ahil. The big being human cake chocolate cake can be seen and Sallu bhai is wearing a black shirt and pants with a cool swanky Being Human locket which he even wore to Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday.

Bipasha Basu posted some picture from the party on Instagram where she can be seen with hubby Karan Singh Grover and close friends.

One of the fan clubs of the superstar posted some picture on Twitter. Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur and television actress Mouni Roy can be spotted in the party pictures.

Here's wishing Salman Khan a very happy birthday!

Check it out here:

Handsome Hunk @BeingSalmanKhan at Panvel Farm House pic.twitter.com/gMZ8dWc6dZ — Salman Khan Universe (@salmanuniv) December 26, 2016