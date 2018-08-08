हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pooja Dadwal

Salman Khan's ailing 'Veergati' co-star Pooja Dadwal thanks actor for help

The actress, who is healthier now will have to continue her medication for another one month, adds the doctor.

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan came forward to extend his help to ailing co-star Pooja Dadwal. The actress worked with the superstar in 1995 film 'Veergati'. She hogged the limelight a few months back when reports of her suffering from acute Tuberculosis came to the known. She had even sought help from Bhaijaan as she is not financially sound.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress is now healthier and much better. When she was admitted to Sewri TB hospital, Mumbai, Pooja weighed a mere 23 kgs but now as she steps out from the place, the actress weighs a healthier 43 kg. Reportedly, her family had abandoned her and she suffered financially.

After her case got attention and several reports mentioned her state, Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation came to her rescue and decided to offer help. Mumbai Mirror quoted doctor Lalit Anande, medical superintendent of the hospital as saying, “Pooja fought this deadly bacteria only because of her will power. When I first met her in the ward, she told me, ‘I want to walk again, please do something so that I can stand on my feet and walk again’. We have seen so many young patients in the past giving up and succumbing to the disease.”

“A majority of the patients who come to the TB hospital are from the economically weaker section of society, who cannot afford the various multivitamins and other supplements. But since they seem to have worked in Pooja’s case, we can definitely try to give it to other patients,” he added.

Pooja went straight to Goa after getting discharged from the hospital. She told Mirror, “ “I can’t describe how I am feeling. When I was hospitalised on March 2, I thought I was going to die there - bedridden in a corner of that depressing ward. My family and friends had abandoned me. I gave up all hope after the doctors told me that my lungs were severely affected. Incessant coughing and breathlessness had left me weak. And I saw so many like me, dying all alone – their friends and family, like mine, had deserted them. But then I decided that I don’t want to end up like that. I decided to fight, to not let the disease win. Yes, one of the side-effects of tuberculosis is social rejection but I am really thankful to Salman Khan who lent me the support. From clothes to soaps, diapers, food, medicines, his foundation took care of everything. If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of him.”

The actress, who is healthier now will have to continue her medication for another one month, adds the doctor.

Besides Salman, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan extended help to Pooja Dadwal and even sent a box full of fresh fruits for Pooja along with financial assistance while she was admitted in the hospital.

Pooja had worked in films such as 'Veergati, 'Inteqam' and 'Dabdaba'. Reportedly, Ravi Kishan had worked with her once in a Vinay Lad’s movie. 

Here's wishing Pooja a healthy speedy recovery!

