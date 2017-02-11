Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's FIRST PICTURE together in 25 years!

New Delhi: 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan have been around for more than two decades and how! Today, these two are among the biggest superstars, our country has ever produced. But did you notice we seldom see them clicking pictures at parties or hanging out together?

Well, if that's what kept you wondering then your wish has been answered. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted a cool selfie with none other than Aamir Khan on Twitter and there is no denying the fact that the picture has already crossed 25K likes.

Remember a similar kind of frenzy is seen everytime SRK and Salman meet and get clicked. SRK tweeted the picture with a caption: “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night.”

Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night. pic.twitter.com/7aYKOFll1a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2017

Imagine, it nearly took them 25 long years to get this cool selfie in white. The picture is reportedly taken at the private birthday bash of Ajay Bijli.

Well, we really want to see them together, don't you?