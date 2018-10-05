हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor says she's recovering well

The "Stree" actress was shooting for Saina Nehwal's biopic when she was diagnosed with dengue fever. 

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she is recovering well amid reports that she is suffering from dengue. "Hey guys! Please don't worry. I am recovering well. Lots of love to you all," Shraddha wrote on her Instagram stories.

Shraddha will be seen playing the badminton champion in the film titled "Saina". Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the Saina Nehwal biopic went on the floors last month.

 

Shraddha Kapoor, Dengue, Dengue fever, Saina Nehwal biopic, Bollywood

