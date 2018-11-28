हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shubhangi wants to play Mary Kom on small screen

Mumbai: TV actress Shubhangi Atre is a huge fan of ace boxer MC Mary Kom, and wants to play the athlete on the small screen.

Mary Kom has recently won her sixth world title.

Praising Mary Kom, the "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame star urged Indian television shows' makers to create a show on the boxer's life as it will encourage the youth.

"I really feel the need of a series based on the life of Mary Kom even on the television screen. She is really an inspiration for the youth and watching her will be a way to encourage youth. 

"I myself want my daughter to learn a lot from her. If I'm given a chance, I would love to play her on the TV screen," Shubhangi said in a statement.

Mary Kom's life was brought alive on the big screen by actress Priyanka Chopra in a film directed by Omung Kumar.

