Sridevi's last photos from Dubai wedding will bring tears to your eyes—Pics

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise has shocked one and sundry. The 54-year-old superstar breathed her last around midnight on February 24, 2018. She was in Dubai to attend actor nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Just a few days back Sridevi had loaded her Instagram account with beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony. None could imagine these are going to be her last ones.

Take a look at her last photos from the Dubai wedding:

Ace designer Manish Malhotra, who was present at the wedding and had a close association with Sridevi shared pictures on Instagram:

It's almost impossible to take eyes off her in these clicks where the ageless beauty is looking gorgeous. Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She evolved as a diva and a style icon who had an ocean of fan following.

She made her debut in MA Thirumugham’s devotional film 'Thunaivan' at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films. In Bollywood, she first starred as a child artist in the hit film 'Julie' in 1975. She then featured in a Tamil film titled 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976 at the age of 13.

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screens in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.