Sridevi's untimely death creates a huge void, Bollywood loses a 'Mom'

Legendary actress Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai following a cardiac arrest. Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She was 54.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She made her debut in MA Thirumugham’s devotional film 'Thunaivan' at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films. In Bollywood, she first starred as a child artist in the hit film 'Julie' in 1975. She then featured in a Tamil film titled 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976 at the age of 13.

She became a huge star in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Her most important roles include 16 Vayathinile (1977), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980), Meendum Kokila (1981), Premabhishekam (1981), Moondram Pirai (1982), Aakhari Poratam (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990) and Kshana Kshanam (1991).

Sridevi made a full-fledged debut in Hindi film industry with 'Solva Sawan' (1978) followed by a huge success with 'Himmatwala' in 1983 starring opposite Jeetendra. Post that her golden period started in Bollywood and never looked back. Her movies such as 'Mawaali' (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Maqsad (1984), Masterji (1985), Nazrana (1987), Mr. India (1987), Waqt Ki Awaz (1988) and Chandni 1989, got her immense popularity.

Not just commercial cinema, but she proved her mettle in powerful films such as 'Sadma' which hit the screens in 1983 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. She got a thundering applause from the critics for her part. Some other notable films include Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997).

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screens in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

Sridevi was also voted as the 'India's Greatest Actress in 100 Years' by a news channel's national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of Indian cinema.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.

Sridevi, you are a 'Mom' Bollywood has lost forever!