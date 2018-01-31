Sunil Grover opens up on fallout with Kapil Sharma

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are two big names in the Indian television industry. Both had a terrific comic timing and fans loved to watch them perform on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

However, in 2017, they had an ugly fallout as a result of which Sunil quit Kapil's show midway followed by a few others. Time and again, the two have maintained that things are cordial between them and hopefully they will work in future.

Now, recently Sunil attended an event and was asked about the same. Pinkvilla.com quoted the ace comedian as saying, “Kapil and I have had a good association and we did a great show together. We have made people laugh. The Kapil Sharma Show was one of the shows that was popular and I am fortunate that I was a part of it. I am thankful to the platform and I have good memories related to the show and I will always cherish them."

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Sunil said, "It's a continuous journey, because when you are a part of a process — a show — you are in that thing day in and day out. So, sometimes, you need some breathing space to understand [things] and have some objectivity in your life."

He further said, "I kept explaining to others — relatives, friends, family and fans — things that even I don't understand. In the bargain, I understood that [television] has given me immense love and respect."

Don't you think, it's time for Kapil and Sunil to join forces?