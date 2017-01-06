Swami Om slams 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan, calls him an ISI agent

New Delhi: After his eviction from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10, commoner Swami Om is now making shocking allegations on the show host. The 59-year-old not only slammed the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town, but also criticised the showmakers.

According to a DNA report, originally attributed to BusinessOfCinema.com, Swami Om called Salman an ISI agent and also stated that the 'Kick' hunk is connected to the underworld dons. The report further states that he, during a live interaction, also spoke against the 'Bigg Boss' makers.

Oh Boy! Now, we didn't see that coming.

Swami Om was asked to leave the controversial house when he threw his piss on celebrity contestants – Bani J and Rohan Mehra – during the captaincy task recently.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.