हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

This is what Kangana Ranaut has to say about Priyanka Chopra's rumoured engagement with Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Kangana have starred together in the super-hit movie 'Fashion'.

This is what Kangana Ranaut has to say about Priyanka Chopra&#039;s rumoured engagement with Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra left everyone surprised when she backed out of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. As per reports, Priyanka left the project owing to her engagement with Nick Jonas that took place on the actress's birthday. US Media is reporting that the international singing sensation had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday last week. However, an official confirmation for the same is awaited.

In an exclusive interview with Zee, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was asked about her views on the engagement. Kangana, while laughing, said that if the engagement did take place then she is upset that the actress didn't invite her.

Priyanka and Kangana have starred together in the super-hit movie 'Fashion'.

Kangana will be next seen in 'Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi'. The film stars the actress in the role of the valiant Rani Laxmibai. The teaser of the movie will be released on August 15, 2018.

Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya' in London in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Post her Manikarnika schedule, the actress will start working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s next where she will essay the character of a kabbadi player.

'Manikarnika' will release in January 2019 while 'Mental Hai Kya' will hit the screens in February 2019.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka chopra engagedKangana Ranaut

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close