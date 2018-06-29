हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elli AvrRam

What high heels? Watch how Elli AvrRam dances like a swan in black boots

'Nachdi Firaangi' has been sung by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: If dancing is your passion then high heels or barefoot, nothing really matters. Well, Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam recently shared a video clip of her latest song 'Nachdi Firaangi' where she combined the actual song footage with that of the rehearsals. 

And what do you think caught our attention? It was her high heels. Elli dances like a swan in those black high heel boots. You will be forced to watch it twice just to see whether she falls towards the end or not. 

Watch it here: 

 

SHOOT VS REHEARSAL NACHDI FIRAANGI . #musicvideo #shoot #rehearsal #nachdifiraangi

A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on

You really have to give it to her for acing her moves brilliantly. More so because the floor is such that any professional dancer can fall. But Elli beautifully completes her dance step. And we are impressed!

'Nachdi Firaangi' has been sung by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. It has already garnered over 5 million views on YouTube. 

The Swedish-Greek beauty made her foray into Hindi films with 2013 release 'Mickey Virus'. The movie starred popular television host turned actor Maniesh Paul, Manish Choudhary, Puja Gupta, and Varun Badola in lead roles.

The beautiful actress also participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and became a household name. 

