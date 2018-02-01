Wow! Zayn Malik is a Shah Rukh Khan fan, makes girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch 'Devdas'

New Delhi: International music sensation Zayn Malik has a huge fan following across the globe. The huge singing star has graced the magazine cover of Elle India for February issue. The young and shining star has opened up about Bollywood, big movies and breaking out of the box on the cover issue.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:03pm PST

Well, the huge star is a fan of desi star. And he is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Yes! Surprising, isn't it? According to BollywoodLife.com, the former One D singer is fond of SRK, so much so that he made his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch 'Devdas'.

The report quotes Elle India's fashion editor, Rahul Vijay telling the magazine about Zayn and his SRK fixation, “He loves Indian food and claims his mom makes the best Indian food around. He loves Shah Rukh Khan, he’s even made Gigi watch Devdas, which is one of his favourites.”

Remember the time when SRK caught up with Zayn and even shared the selfie on Twitter. Well, it was the golden tweet of that year, and rightly so!

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Marvellous Asian Awards. Paul & Kiran hav done a great job. Zayn & Naughty Boy r so cool. Gurinder’s BILB on WestEnd pic.twitter.com/mSwlsFRfsK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

In 2015, King Khan met Malik at the fifth annual Asian Awards held in London to collect their respective trophies. SRK flew to London to be a part of the awards ceremony and personally accepted his award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

This was Zayn's first public appearance post his separation from 1D boy band.

Looks like this issue of Elle India is already going to be a sure shot hit!