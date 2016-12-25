Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman, who broke the silver screen with her sizzling performance in the video of song 'Laila O Laila' from 1980 release 'Qurbani', recently reacted to the remixed version of the track which stars diva Sunny Leone.
The 65-year-old star is apparently quite happy with the new 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.
"I am glad my songs 'Dum Maaro Dum' and 'Laila O Laila' have been remixed. A whole new generation gets the chance to hear it," PTI quoted her as saying.
Awww! Zeenat is the sweetest, isn't she?
'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia. It is slated to hit the silver screens on January 25 this year. The film also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.
The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Salman Khan App: Know more about it from the man himself – Watch video
- George Michael's 'Last Christmas': Bollywood pays tribute to British pop star
- Malaika Arora’s Christmas post has Arbaaz Khan’s pic