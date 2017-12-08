It's official! Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended till March 31

New Delhi: The government on Friday extended deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar by three months to March 31.

“It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31.03.2018,” CBDT in a circular said.

Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from 01.07.2017, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN).