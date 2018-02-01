Ajmer bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav leading

AJMER: Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading the Ajmer Lok Sabha bypolls with 3,30,696 votes, followed by BJP candidate Ramswaroop Lamba with 2,64,431votes. The Congress is leading in Alwar seat with a big margin and has already won the Mandalgarh seat.

A total of 23 candidates are contesting for the seat from various parties. The seat is expected to will witness a fierce battle between BJP and Congress, ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The polling, which was held on Monday, January 29, 2018, was necessitated following the death of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat on August 9, 2017.

Ajmer has a total of 18.43 lakh voters including 9.41 lakh men and 8.99 women. There were a total of 1907 polling stations – 531 urban and 1376 rural.

LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan bypolls in two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency

According to Chief Election Officer Ashwini Bhagat, Ajmer registered 65.20 per cent voting. In 2014 elections, Ajmer had registered 68.65 per cent voting.

Over 6,000 security personnel were deployed in to ensure smooth polling.

The BJP has fielded Sanwar Lal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba from Ajmer, while the Congress candidate is former MLA Raghu Sharma.

Here are the 23 candidates contesting the Ajmer bypolls:

Advocate Ranjeeta Rawat

Danaram Meharara Meghwanshi

Gajendra Singh

Ganpat Chotu

Gul Mohammad

Hamid Husain

Hina

Insaf Ali

Jagdish Bairwa

Kamala Rawat

Krishna Kumar Dadhich

Manohar Gurjar

Mohammad Nasim

Mukesh Gena

Naim Khan

Peer Dan Singh

Raghu Sharma (Congress)

Ramswaroop Lamba (BJP)

Ravinder Singh Shekhawat

Sahajad Ali

Shahid Khan

Shivbhagwan

Surendra Kumar Jain

