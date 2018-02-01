Ajmer bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav leading

The polling, which was held on Monday, January 29, 2018, was necessitated following the death of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat
AJMER: Congress candidate Raghu Sharma is leading the Ajmer Lok Sabha bypolls with 3,30,696 votes, followed by BJP candidate Ramswaroop Lamba with 2,64,431votes. The Congress is leading in Alwar seat with a big margin and has already won the Mandalgarh seat.
A total of 23 candidates are contesting for the seat from various parties. The seat is expected to will witness a fierce battle between BJP and Congress, ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.
The polling, which was held on Monday, January 29, 2018, was necessitated following the death of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat on August 9, 2017.
Ajmer has a total of 18.43 lakh voters including 9.41 lakh men and 8.99 women. There were a total of 1907 polling stations – 531 urban and 1376 rural.
According to Chief Election Officer Ashwini Bhagat, Ajmer registered 65.20 per cent voting. In 2014 elections, Ajmer had registered 68.65 per cent voting.
Over 6,000 security personnel were deployed in to ensure smooth polling.
The BJP has fielded Sanwar Lal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba from Ajmer, while the Congress candidate is former MLA Raghu Sharma.
Here are the 23 candidates contesting the Ajmer bypolls:
Advocate Ranjeeta Rawat
Danaram Meharara Meghwanshi
Gajendra Singh
Ganpat Chotu
Gul Mohammad
Hamid Husain
Hina
Insaf Ali
Jagdish Bairwa
Kamala Rawat
Krishna Kumar Dadhich
Manohar Gurjar
Mohammad Nasim
Mukesh Gena
Naim Khan
Peer Dan Singh
Raghu Sharma (Congress)
Ramswaroop Lamba (BJP)
Ravinder Singh Shekhawat
Sahajad Ali
Shahid Khan
Shivbhagwan
Surendra Kumar Jain