Rajinikanth's Kaala Tamil teaser has got Priya Prakash Varrier hooked—Watch video

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Kaala' is high on the buzz word. The makers unveiled the first official teaser of the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. 'Kaala' also known as 'Kaala Karikaalan', is a gangster genre film written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

It has been produced by Wunderbar Films. It is a Tamil venture dubbed in other languages. Now, the 'Kaala' Tamil teaser was shared on Twitter by viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's most active fan club.

Check tweet and watch the 'Kaala' Tamil teaser:

Kyara?? Setting uh... Vengai Mayan Othaiyila Nikka... Thil Irutha Mothama Vangale.. #Thalaivar rocks #KaalaTeaserhttps://t.co/zo5SBg6Fhd — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) March 1, 2018

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. The 18-year-old Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts in the song.

Coming back to 'Kaala', Rajinikanth plays the lead in this flick while the supporting cast includes veterans like Nana Patekar, Mammootty etc. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, Eswari Rao to name a few.

Thalaiva's son-in-law and famous actor Dhanush is producing the film. He took to Twitter and shared the teaser link in various languages. And what better time than Holi to unveil the first official teaser of Rajinikanth starrer. It looks like a perfect Holi present for his fans across the globe.

Rajinikanth was seen in director Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali' in 2016 which was a huge hit at the Box Office. According to the filmmaker, the title of the film is a reference to Lord Yama, the god of death.

'Kaala' is releasing on April 27, 2018.