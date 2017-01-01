close
VIP 2 first look OUT! Dhanush and Kajol's face-off makes for a perfect New Year gift!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:17
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol has an ocean of fan following who want to see her on-screen come what may. The gorgeous actress who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is back to surprise her fans yet again.

This time Kajol will be seen with South superstar Dhanush in 'VIP 2'. Kajol will be back to Tamil cinema after a huge hiatus of 20 years. She first appeared in Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu'.

Velaiyilla Pattathari or 'VIP 2' has been helmed by Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who shared the first look posters of the film on Twitter. She tweeted:

Also, some time back Kajol too had taken to Twitter to give a major hint of her doing the south film. She tweeted:

In the first look released by Soundarya, we can see Dhanush as an engineer working on the construction site whereas Kajol can be seen wearing an all black jumpsuit giving us major feels of her playing a tough character in this one. Also, in the second poster, we can see Dhanush and his team sipping some kadak tea. 

She looks crisp and fierce at the same time.

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:17

