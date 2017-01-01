VIP 2 first look OUT! Dhanush and Kajol's face-off makes for a perfect New Year gift!
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol has an ocean of fan following who want to see her on-screen come what may. The gorgeous actress who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is back to surprise her fans yet again.
This time Kajol will be seen with South superstar Dhanush in 'VIP 2'. Kajol will be back to Tamil cinema after a huge hiatus of 20 years. She first appeared in Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu'.
Velaiyilla Pattathari or 'VIP 2' has been helmed by Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who shared the first look posters of the film on Twitter. She tweeted:
As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins ...here's my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2 #FirstLookPosters #TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017 pic.twitter.com/bgdArWurhg
— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 31, 2016
Also, some time back Kajol too had taken to Twitter to give a major hint of her doing the south film. She tweeted:
Finally 1st day photoshoot! #backtotamilafter20yrs#thenewteam pic.twitter.com/xSFtj7TBZn
— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) December 17, 2016
In the first look released by Soundarya, we can see Dhanush as an engineer working on the construction site whereas Kajol can be seen wearing an all black jumpsuit giving us major feels of her playing a tough character in this one. Also, in the second poster, we can see Dhanush and his team sipping some kadak tea.
She looks crisp and fierce at the same time.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mariyappan Thangavelu biopic: Shah Rukh Khan shares FIRST LOOK of Dhanush starrer!
- Rajinikanth's New Year surprise for fans: Five deleted scenes from 'Kabali' released
- Mahesh Babu, family to ring in New Year in Zurich
- Arvind Swami to don khaki in his next film
- Rana Daggubati comes out in support of Tamannaah Bhatia