Hilarious: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh decode a perfect 'Wing Woman' – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's sense of humour and wittiness must never be underestimated. The 34-year-old star recently featured in a hilarious YouTube video where Internet sensation Lilly Singh is trying to be the ultimate 'Wing Woman' for PeeCee.

In the clip, the social media's 'Superwoman' works hard to set Piggy Chops up with a guy. But, sadly, things don't work out in the end.

The video was posted online on December 24 this year. And, in less than 24 hours, it has garnered more than 4 lakh hits on YouTube.

Watch for yourself:

On the cinema front, Priyanka is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Baywatch'.