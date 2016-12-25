Hilarious: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh decode a perfect 'Wing Woman' – Watch
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:55
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's sense of humour and wittiness must never be underestimated. The 34-year-old star recently featured in a hilarious YouTube video where Internet sensation Lilly Singh is trying to be the ultimate 'Wing Woman' for PeeCee.
In the clip, the social media's 'Superwoman' works hard to set Piggy Chops up with a guy. But, sadly, things don't work out in the end.
The video was posted online on December 24 this year. And, in less than 24 hours, it has garnered more than 4 lakh hits on YouTube.
Watch for yourself:
On the cinema front, Priyanka is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Baywatch'.
First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 11:55
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- Bigg Boss 10: Yuvraj Thakur’s message for Bani J will melt your heart
- Husein Kuwajerwala – Tina’s 11th wedding anniversary celebration pics will give you marriage goals
- Here’s how you can add spark back in your relationship
- Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files for divorce
- What do Indians associate marriage with? A survey has the answer