20-year-old Russian claims he lived on Mars before he was reborn on Earth

New Delhi: Confounding experts with his knowledge on outer space for nearly 20 years, a Russian has now baffled scientists by claiming that he lived on Mars before he was reborn on Earth.

According to his parents, Boriska Kipriyanovich was able to speak months after he was born and would often discuss subjects they had never taught him, such as alien civilisations.

By the age of two, he was able to read, write and draw.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, his mother, who herself is a doctor, said the first indication that he was special came a couple of weeks after birth, as he was able to hold his own head up unassisted.

Claiming that he lived on 'war-ravaged' Mars, Boriska says Martians – measuring about seven-feet tall – are immortal and still live undergound on the Red Planet and breathe in carbon dioxide.

They stop ageing after the age of 35 years, he said.

As a schoolboy, Boriska explained how the Martians had a strong connection to the ancient Egyptians on Earth and how he had once visited the planet as a pilot.

He said that life on Earth will change dramatically when the Great Sphinx monument in Giza is 'unlocked', adding that the opening mechanism is hidden behind an ear, the report said.