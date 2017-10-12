Aliens visiting? Footage of 'UFO' flying over Yellowstone supervolcano goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: UFO/alien hunters are probably going berserk after a recent video surfaced showing what reports claim to be a UFO zig-zagging over Yellowstone National Park.

The CCTV footage shows how a round object first emerged from behind a hill before getting bigger and brighter as it flew higher into the sky.

Since the incident took place over a supervolcano, smoke can also be seen emanating from a spot as the 'UFO' hovers above it for a couple of seconds before moving past it.

According to Fox News, the three-minute video was filmed on June 9, but was only recently uploaded on YouTube.

The search for alien life has been going on for years and those involved in alien hunting or UFO hunting have many a times, come close enough to provide evidence justifying it.

Yellowstone is a nearly 3,500-square mile national park atop a volcanic wilderness and has become a hot spot for UFO sightings.

As per the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been hundreds of reported sightings in Wyoming going back to 1871.