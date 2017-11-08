Doomsday: The world is going to end, again. Here's the latest theory

New Delhi: While there has been an outpour of doomsday theories throughout 2017 citing Planet X or Nibiru as the reason for Earth's downfall, a YouTube channel called 'Latest Technology' claims to have uncovered its true trajectory.

Refuting previous theories that claim Nibiru will strike Earth resulting in the destruction of all mankind, this video claims that Nibiru will, in fact, collide with Jupiter and unleash chaos in the solar system.

However, the video also says that while Earth will be spared a direct collision, Nibiru will make a 'catastrophic' fly-by of our home planet, which will still be massively destructive.

Its huge gravitational pull will trigger devastating earthquakes and tsunamis across the globe, doomsayers claim.

The Nibiru theory claims a rogue planetary system is barrelling towards our solar planet for a cataclysmic extinction event, by shifting Earth’s poles and triggering violent volcanoes and earthquakes.

As per a report in the Express.co.uk, a self-proclaimed Nibiru visionary, argues the events which will unfold over Earth are now a hot topic for other intelligent species inhabiting space.

Marshall Masters said: “What’s going to happen to us is a cosmic event.

“This is something that is of great importance to many races out there – what happens to us.

“I guess, you know, that we’re the top headline right now with what’s going on.”

He continues to explain in the video how Nibiru is till set to fly-by past Earth, as pointed out to him in his visions.

This fly-by will supposedly trigger earthquakes, tsunamis and cause a pole shift of Earth’s magnetic poles to the equator, due to Nibiru’s powerful gravitation waves – Planet X is believed to be 10 times the size of Earth.

Daily Star Online had previously reported that humanity will be able to rebuild after the disaster. Christian researcher David Meade had theorised that mankind will enjoy 1,000 years of peace known as “The Millennium”.

However, there will supposedly be seven years of “tribulation” before humanity can advance.

NASA, though, is still adamant that Nibiru does not exist.