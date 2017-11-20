Doomsday: Has NASA confirmed the possibility of Earth getting hit by an asteroid?

New Delhi: As conspiracy theorists try to get their doomsday predictions right by 'tracking' a rogue planet Nibiru's movements, NASA has revealed that planet may actually face massive destruction in the year 2036, following an asteroid strike, a report has said.

According to the American space agency, the asteroid named Apophis will collide with Earth, resulting in human extinction.

NASA detected the asteroid in 2004 and has been observing the celestial body for the past 13 years, finally concluding that the deadly strike may occur in 2036.

According to a report in the IB Times, the news has been confirmed by Duane Brown, a NASA official at the Washington Headquarters.

Steve Chesley, a NASA scientist, along with his fellow teammate Paul Khodas from the jet propulsion laboratory of NASA, learned the trajectory of the asteroid since 2009, and they predict that the collision may cause precisely on April 13, 2036. The updated orbit of Apophis was finalized after observations made by Dave Tholen and his collaborators at the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy.

"Apophis was one of those heavenly bodies, which attracted the interest of the public, as it was discovered in 2004. Updated computational techniques and newly available data indicate the probability of collision of the Earth April 13, 2036," writes NASA on its website, IB Times reported.

Not just 2036, asteroid Apophis will approach Earth in 2029 and 2068 as well. According to Russian scientists, asteroid Apophis will have a close flyby in 2029 at a distance 32,000 away from the Earth, and during this time, even a small deviation in its trajectory will cause mass destruction.

Conspirators had earlier predicted the end of the world on November 19, 2017 following a strike by Nibiru or Planet X. However, like all their previosu prophecies, this one turned out to be a failure as well.

As per David Meade, another conspiracy theorist, doomsday has already been triggered as of October 15, 2017. Meade said that the world will witness a seven-year tribulation period through a series of natural disasters including earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. He also claims that Nibiru has already approached the Earth's orbit.