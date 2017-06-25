close
Hacking group believes NASA will announce discovery of aliens

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 17:21
Hacking group believes NASA will announce discovery of aliens

New York: Anonymous -- the loose collective of hackers and online activists -- claims that the US space agency NASA is all set to announce the discovery of alien life, the media reported.

"NASA says aliens are coming!" the group wrote on their website.

In a video on the issue, Anonymous has cited several other alien-friendly comments made by astronauts and space exploration enthusiasts in the past, as well as various alien and UFO `sightings` as evidence that "something is going on in the skies above".

Anonymous`s claim is based on a number of recent NASA discoveries coupled with comments made by one of the agency`s spokesmen during a Congressional hearing in April titled `Advances in the Search for Life`, reported rt.com.

"NASA`s recent advances, such as the discovery of hydrogen in Saturn`s moon Enceladus and the Hubble team`s promising results from the oceans of Jupiter`s moon Europa, are promising signs that we`re closer than ever to discovering evidence of alien life," Professor Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, told the hearing.

"Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history," Zurbuchen said.

