LIVE - ISRO's most powerful cryogenic rocket 'GSLV MkIII-D1' carrying GSAT-19 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday added another feather to its already flooding cap by successfully launching its heaviest homegrown rocket until date, the GSLV-Mk III, from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

As scheduled, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), carrying GSAT-19, lifted off at 5:28 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017, from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

You can watch the GSLV Mk III D1/GSAT - 19 launch LIVE by clicking HERE.

Just over 16 minutes into the flight, ISRO's heavy-duty rocket will place the GSAT-19 satellite close to an altitude of around 179 km above the Earth.

The countdown began at 3.58 p.m. on Sunday, 25 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the launch.

The GSLV MkIII-D1, weighing 640 tonnes and standing 43.43 metres tall, is capable of lifting payloads of up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 10,000 kg into the Low Earth Orbit.

The mission's success will enable India to launch four-tonne satellites on its own rocket instead of paying huge amounts of money to foreign launchers to execute the operation.

The rocket's main and bigger cryogenic engine has been developed by space scientists at ISRO.

The GSLV-Mk III-D1 is a three-stage vehicle with indigenous cryogenic upper stage engine designed to carry heavier communication satellites into the GTO.

According to ISRO, GSAT-19 with a life span of 10 years is a multi-beam satellite that carries Ka and Ku band forward and return link transponders and geostationary radiation spectrometer.