NASA/NOAA satellite animation shows series of storms affecting California – Watch

New Delhi: The NASA/NOAA's GOES Project has created a satellite animation that showed a series of moisture-laden storms affecting California from January 6 through January 9, 2017.

The satellite animation showing the storms affecting the region from Jan. 6 through Jan. 9, 2017 can be watched it below!

As per NASA, this animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite shows a stream of storms affecting the US West coast over that period, as a low pressure area center churned off of Canada's west coast.

Extreme rain events have been affecting California and snow has blanketed the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, on January 6 at 3:35 p.m. EST (20:35 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of snow cover that blanketed Washington, Idaho, Oregon, northern California and Nevada.

Image credits: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

NASA says it was the same week last year that the West Coast endured a similar bout of very wet weather.