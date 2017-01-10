close
NASA/NOAA satellite animation shows series of storms affecting California – Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:14
Image credits: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

New Delhi: The NASA/NOAA's GOES Project has created a satellite animation that showed a series of moisture-laden storms affecting California from January 6 through January 9, 2017.

The satellite animation showing the storms affecting the region from Jan. 6 through Jan. 9, 2017 can be watched it below!

As per NASA, this animation of visible and infrared imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite shows a stream of storms affecting the US West coast over that period, as a low pressure area center churned off of Canada's west coast.

Extreme rain events have been affecting California and snow has blanketed the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, on January 6 at 3:35 p.m. EST (20:35 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an image of snow cover that blanketed Washington, Idaho, Oregon, northern California and Nevada.

Snow cover in the US Pacific Northwest

Image credits: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

NASA says it was the same week last year that the West Coast endured a similar bout of very wet weather. 

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:05

