Total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017: Learn how you can participate in nation-wide science experiment

For the first time in 99 years, on August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will occur across the entire continental United States.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 11:42
New Delhi: US space agency NASA is opening up an opportunity where eclipse viewers around the country can participate in a nation-wide science experiment by collecting cloud and temperature data from their phones.

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, or GLOBE, Program is a NASA-supported research and education program that encourages students and citizen scientists to collect and analyze environmental observations. GLOBE Observer is a free, easy-to-use app that guides citizen scientists through data collection.

NASA says crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of an hour and a half, 14 states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day.

The eclipse enters the US at 10:15 a.m. PDT off the coast of Oregon and leaves US shores at approximately 2:50 p.m. EDT in South Carolina. And all of North America will experience at least a partial eclipse.

In order to participate, you need to first download the GLOBE Observer app and register to become a citizen scientist.

The app will instruct you on how to make the observations. You will also need to obtain a thermometer to measure air temperature.

Observations will be recorded on an interactive map.

To join in the fun, NASA says you can download the GLOBE Observer app https://observer.globe.gov/about/get-the-app.

After you log in, the app explains how to make eclipse observations.

Check out NASA video below to learn more about the GLOBE Observer eclipse app!

“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”

